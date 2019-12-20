DuBOIS 36,

DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 22

Score by Quarters

DuBois;12;2;8;14;—;36

DCC;8;2;5;7;—;22

DuBois—36

Olivia Johnson 6 2-3 14, Saige Weible 2 1-4 5, Abby Guiher 4 1-2 10, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 2-2 2, Taylor Smith 1 1-4 3,Allie Snyder 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 9-17 36.

DuBois Central Catholic—22

Jordy Kosko 2 3-6 7, Shayleigh Gulvas 2 2-2 6, Martina Swalligan 1 2-6 4, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 1-2 3. Totals: 7 8-16 22.

Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Guiher), DCC 0.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,

BROCKWAY 30

Score by Quarters

Brockway;16;4;4;6;—;30

ECC;10;11;10;4;—;35

Brockway—30

Macie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 1 2-2 5, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 7, Danielle Wood 3 2-2 9, Selena Buttery 4 0-0 9, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Nyqal Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 30.

Elk County Catholic—35

Julia Aikens 3 0-0 6, Brooke Bauer 5 1-2 12, Ellie Fledderman 0 1-2 1, Taylor Newton 4 4-8 12, tami Geci 1 2-4 4, Hannah Barnett 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-16 35.

Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Lindemuth, Morelli, Wood, Buttery), ECC 1 (Bauer).

ST. MARYS 60,

BROOKVILLE 34

Score By Quarters

St. Marys;13;15;10;22;-;60

Brookville;11;7;8;8;-;34

St. Marys - 60

Kaylee Muccio 4 3-4 12, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 4, Allison Schlimm 4 0-0 12, Giorgia Baciga 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 7, Maria Chiappelli 4 0-0 9, Megan Quesenberry 4 2-3 13, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-7 60.

Brookville - 34

Lauren Hergert 0 1-2 1, Madison Johnson 2 2-5 6, Morgan Johnson 3 6-9 13, Marcy Schindler 2 3-4, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Alayna Haight 0 0-0 0, Jordan Cook 2 0-1 4, Elissa Molnar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 12-22 34.

3-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Muccio, Hayes, Chiappelli, Quesenberry, Eckert), Brookville 2 (Mo. Johnson, Wonderling).

