DuBOIS 36,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 22
Score by Quarters
DuBois;12;2;8;14;—;36
DCC;8;2;5;7;—;22
DuBois—36
Olivia Johnson 6 2-3 14, Saige Weible 2 1-4 5, Abby Guiher 4 1-2 10, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 2-2 2, Taylor Smith 1 1-4 3,Allie Snyder 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 9-17 36.
DuBois Central Catholic—22
Jordy Kosko 2 3-6 7, Shayleigh Gulvas 2 2-2 6, Martina Swalligan 1 2-6 4, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ginther 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 1-2 3. Totals: 7 8-16 22.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Guiher), DCC 0.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
Brockway;16;4;4;6;—;30
ECC;10;11;10;4;—;35
Brockway—30
Macie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 1 2-2 5, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 7, Danielle Wood 3 2-2 9, Selena Buttery 4 0-0 9, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Nyqal Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 30.
Elk County Catholic—35
Julia Aikens 3 0-0 6, Brooke Bauer 5 1-2 12, Ellie Fledderman 0 1-2 1, Taylor Newton 4 4-8 12, tami Geci 1 2-4 4, Hannah Barnett 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-16 35.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Lindemuth, Morelli, Wood, Buttery), ECC 1 (Bauer).
ST. MARYS 60,
BROOKVILLE 34
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;13;15;10;22;-;60
Brookville;11;7;8;8;-;34
St. Marys - 60
Kaylee Muccio 4 3-4 12, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 4, Allison Schlimm 4 0-0 12, Giorgia Baciga 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 7, Maria Chiappelli 4 0-0 9, Megan Quesenberry 4 2-3 13, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 3 0-0 7, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-7 60.
Brookville - 34
Lauren Hergert 0 1-2 1, Madison Johnson 2 2-5 6, Morgan Johnson 3 6-9 13, Marcy Schindler 2 3-4, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Alayna Haight 0 0-0 0, Jordan Cook 2 0-1 4, Elissa Molnar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 12-22 34.
3-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Muccio, Hayes, Chiappelli, Quesenberry, Eckert), Brookville 2 (Mo. Johnson, Wonderling).