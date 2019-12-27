FRIDAY
BROOKVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
BROCKWAY 41,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35
Score By Quarters
DCC;9;11;6;9;—;35
Brockway;13;10;16;2;—;41
DuBois Central Catholic—35
Shay Gulvas 5 5-6 16, Maia Cogley 2 0-0 4, Martina Swalligan 1 1-2 3, Jordan Kosko 4 2-4 10, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ginter 0 0-0 0, Paris Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-12 35.
Brockway—41
Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindemuth 3 0-2 7, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 5, Danielle Wood 4 1-2 10, Selena Buttery 6 3-8 17, Sara Rosman 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-12 41.
Three-pointers: DCC (Gulvas), Brockway 5 (Lindemuth, Wood, Buttery 2, Morelli).
BROOKVILLE 59,
DuBOIS 44
Score By Quarters
DuBois;14;10;12;8;—;44
Brookville;13;19;22;5;—;59
DuBois—44
Olivia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Saige Weible 3 1-1 7, Abi Guiher 3 3-3 11, Sarah Henninger 6 4-4 17, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Allison Snyder 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 1 3-4 5. Totals: 15 11-12 44.
Brookville—59
Brooke Ganoe 0 1-2 1, Lauren Hergert 2 0-1 4, Madison Johnson 4 1-1 9, Morgan Johnson 4 2-2 12, Marcy Schindler 10 2-3 23, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Alayna Haight 3 0-0 8, Jordan Cook 1 0-0 2, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-9 59.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Guiher 2, Henninger), Brookville 5 (Mo. Johnson 2, Schindler, Haight 2).
ELK COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
RIDGWAY 32,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 30
Score By Quarters
ECC;4;7;10;9;—;30
Ridgway;5;5;10;12;—;23
Elk County Catholic—30
Tami Geci 0 2-5 2, Julia Aikens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ellie Fledderman 2 0-0 4, Taylor Newton 9 4-9 22, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-14 30.
Ridgway—32
Peyton Delhunty 0 0-0 0, Julie Peterson 2 2-2 6, Christina Fullem 4 0-0 9, Gabby Rohr 4 4-9 12, Lindsay Steis 0 2-2 2, Carli Thomas 1 1-3 3. Totals: 11 9-16 32.
Three-pointers: ECC 0, Ridgway 1 (Fullem).
ST. MARYS 49,
JOHNSONBURG 10
Score By Quarters
J'burg;4;1;2;3;—;10
St. Marys;18;13;7;11;—;49
Johnsonburg—10
Julia Jones 0 0-0 0, Tess Kocjancic 0 1-2 1, Carmellia Pratt 0 0-0 0, Emma king 1 0-0 2, Kaci Stelene 2 1-2 5, Anna Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Abby King 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 2-4 10.
St. Marys—49
Giorgia Bacia 4 0-0 10, Maria Chiappelli 2 0-0 5, Samantha Hayes 1 0-1 2, Kaylee Muciio 3 4-4 12, Allison Schlimm 4 2-4 11, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 5, Megan Quesenberry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 49.
Three-pointers: Johnsonburg 0, St. Marys 7 (Baciga 2, Chiappelli, Muccio 2, Schlimm, Johnson).
SATURDAY
ELK COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. MARYS 42,
RIDGWAY 25
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;6;8;3;8;—;25
St. Marys;7;14;10;11;—;42
Ridgway—25
Christina Fullem 2 2-2 6, Gabbi Rohr 1 4-6 6, Lindsay Steis 0 3-6 3, Julie Peterson 3 4-6 10, Carli Thomas 0 0-0 0, Peyton Delhunty 0 0-0 0, Kaitlan Amacher 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Heindl 0 0-0 0, Alesha Shirley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 13-20 25.
St. Marys—42
Kaylee Muccio 5 1-2 12, Lauren Eckert 4 1-3 11, Kyla Johnson 1 0-0 2, Britney Shaw 1 2-2 5, Megan Quesenberry 2 3-4 7, Giorgia Baciga 0 0-0 0, Allison Schlimm 2 0-0 5, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-11 42.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 0, St. Marys 5 (Muccio, Eckert 2, Shaw, Schlimm).
BROOKVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION
DUBOIS 43,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41
Score By Quarters
DCC;9;9;9;14;—;41
DuBois;11;14;9;9;—;43
DuBois Central Catholic—41
Maia Cogley 1 3-4 5, Martina Swalligan 4 3-4 11, Shay Gulvas 4 1-1 9, Jordan Kosko 3 0-0 6, Sophia Ginter 2 0-0 4, Paris Farley 2 0-0 6, Faith Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-9 41.
DuBois—43
Abi Guiher 3 0-0 7, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Saige Weible 5 2-2 12, Olivia Johnson 4 2-3 10, Taylor Smith 1 2-2 4, Allison Snyder 2 0-2 4, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-9 43.
3-pointers: DCC 2 (Farley 2), DuBois 1 (Guiher).
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 66,
BROCKWAY 38
Score By Quarters
Brockway;8;10;10;10;—;38
Brookville;16;19;18;13;—;66
Brockway—38
Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindemuth 3 2-2 9, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 3 1-2 7, Selena Buttery 6 1-2 14, Nyqal Baker 1 0-0 2, Madielyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Sara Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-6 38.
Brookville—66
Brooke Ganoe 1 0-0 2, Lauren Hergert 3 7-7 13, Madison Johnson 5 0-0 12, Morgan Johnson 3 3-4 12, Marcy Schindler 8 0-0 16, Leah Kammerdeiner 1 0-0 3, Alayna Haight 3 0-0 8, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Jordan Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-11 66.
3-pointers: Brockway 2 (Lindemuth, Buttery), Brookville 8 (Ma. Johnson 2, Mo. Johnson 3, Kammerdeiner, Haight 2).