A-C VALLEY 53,
BROCKWAY 28
Score By Quarters
Brockway;2;11;6;9;—;28
A-C Valley;14;15;16;8;—;53
Brockway—28
Maggie Schmader 1 3-6 5, Macy Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 2 2-3 7, Danielle Wood 2 0-0 4, Selena Buttery 2 0-1 4, Sierra Morelli 3 0-1 6, Sarah Roseman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-11 28.
A-C Valley—53
McAnany 7 0-0 15, Books 3 6-7 14, Eaton 5 1-5 11, Cullen 3 4-4 11, Blauser 1 0-1 2, Bowser 0 0-1 0. Totals: 19 11-18 53.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Lindemuth), A-C Valley 4 (McAnany, Books 2, Cullen).
DuBois Christian School 35,
Juniata Mennonite 17
Score By Quarters
DCS;6;6;14;9;—;35
JM;0;7;2;8;—;17
DuBois Christian School—35
Colesy Brownlee 4 2-4 10, Sophia Williamson 2 0-4 4, Hannah Deitch 1 0-0 2, Gabby Meholick 4 0-1 8, Hannah Mowrey 0 0-0 0, Emily Deitch 2 0-0 4, Rorrie Maynard 1 0-0 2, Fiona Riss 0 1-2 1, Grace Deitch 2 0-1 4, Isabella Hallstrom 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Karissa Coon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-12 35.
Juniata Mennonite—17
Maribeth Arnold 0 2-4 2, Autumn Martin 0 1-4 0, Rachel Delancey 0 1-2 1, Lisa Graybill 0 0-0 0, Grace Scheaffer 0 1-2 1, Anna Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jessie Miller 0 0-0 0, Emily Scheaffer 1 0-0 2, Rachel Scheaffer 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tusing 1 0-0 2, Annika Martin 2 0-5 4. Totals: 6 5-17 17.
Three-pointers: none
