DuBOIS 43,
CLEARFIELD 31
Score By Quarters
Clearfield;4;9;10;8;—;31
DuBois;10;12;14;7;—;43
Clearfield—31
Megan Durandetta 2 0-0 6, Kyle VanTassel 0 3-5 3, Emma Hipps 3 1-3 7, Olivia Bender 0 0-1 0, Tesa Miller 3 5-8 11, Riley Ryen 1 0-0 2, Alaina Fender 1 0-0 2, McLain Alt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-17 31.
DuBois—43
Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Abby Guiher 4 2-2 14, Olivia Johnson 1 2-5 4, Saige Weible 7 0-0 14, Allie Snyder 1 2-2 4, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Lauren Walker 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Ashley Sandy 0 0-0 0, Madison Ruscina 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-9 43.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 2 (Durandetta 2), DuBois 5 (Guiher 4, Pfeufer).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42
RIDGWAY 40
Score By Quarters
DCC;12;7;13;10;—;42
Ridgway;9;4;6;21—;40
DuBois Central Catholic—42
Shayleigh Gulvas 6 2-2 15, Maia Cogley 3 4-6 11, Martina Swalligan 5 2-4 12, Jordy Kosko 1 0-1 2, Paris Farley 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 2, Sophie Ginther 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 42.
Ridgway—40
Christina Fullem 4 0-0 9, Gabby Rohr 4 2-2 10, Lindsay Steis 1 2-2 4, Julie Peterson 3 2-3 8, Carli Thomas 1 0-0 2, Peyton Delhunty 1 1-4 3, Kelsey Heindl 0 0-0 0, Eve Cobaugh 0 4-5 4. Totals: 14 11-16 40.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Gulvas, Cogley), Ridgway 1 (Fullem).
ST. MARYS 58,
KANE 38
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;11;15;16;16;—;58
Kane;16;8;9;5;—;38
St. Marys—58
Kaylee Muccio 4 5-6 13, Kyla Johnson 5 0-0 13, Megan Quesenberry 5 1-2 11, Allison Schlimm 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4, Lauren Eckert 0 1-2 1, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Giorgia Baciga 2 0-0 4, Maria Chiappelli 3 0-1 6, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-11 58.
Kane—38
Sierra Hillman 1 1-2 3, Madi Koza 0 3-4 3, Ainsley Saf 0 0-0 0, Emily Bucheit 2 2-4 6, Sarri Swanson 4 16-18 24, Hannah Brown 0 0-0 0, Rainee Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 22-28 58
Three-pointers: 3 (Johnson 3), Kane 0.