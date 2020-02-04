BRADFORD 68,
DuBOIS 45
Score By Quarters
Bradford;24;10;13;21;—;68
DuBois;11;7;11;16;—;45
Bradford—68
Alanna Benson 2 0-0 6, Erica Marshall 8 2-5 21, Hannah Lary 8 1-2 22, Sierra Taylor 1 2-2 4, Emily Warner 4 1-2 9, Lea Kakolewski 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Swanson 1 0-0 2, Jess Yost 0 0-0 0, Rylee Close 1 0-0 2, Chloe Shaw 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-11 68.
DuBois—45
Isabella Geist-Salone 0 2-2 2, Alexis Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Abby Guiher 4 2-3 11, Olivia Johnson 6 0-4 12, Saige Weible 0 8-10 8, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2, Lauren Walker 0 1-2 1, Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Ashley Sandy 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 15-23 45.
Three-pointers: Bradford 10 (Benson 2, Marshall 3, Lary 5), DuBois 2 (Pfeufer, Guiher).
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 39,
CURWENSVILLE 26
Score By Quarters
DCC;7;10;11;10;—;39
C'ville;5;7;11;3;—;26
DuBois Central Catholic—39
Shayleigh Gulvas 3 2-2 8, Martina Swalligan 4 2-5 10, Jordy Kosko 3 0-0 6, Maia Cobley 4 1-2 11, Faith Jacob 0 0-0 0, Paris Farley 2 0-0 5, Sophie Ginther 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-9 40.
Curwensville—26
Hannah Condon 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 2 1-2 5, Brianna Swindell 2 2-2 7, Alyssa Bakaysa 3 0-1 6, Kyra Henry 1 1-2 4, Skylar Pentz 2 2-2 4. Totals: 10 6-9 26.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Cogley 2, Farley), Curwensville 2 (Swindell, Henry).
KANE 44,
BROCKWAy 34
Score By Quarters
Brockway;17;12;5;0;—;34
Kane;21;9;13;1;—;44
Brockway—34
Macie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 3 0-0 8, Cierra Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 4 3-4 13, Selena Buttery 5 0-0 11, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-4 34.
Kane—44
Ainsley Saf 4 0-0 10, Emily Bucheit 5 2-6 16, Sarri Swanson 4 6-10 14, Rainee Wright 2 0-0 4, Sierra Hillman 0 0-0 0, Madi Koza 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-16 44.
Three-pointers: Brockway 5 (Lindemuth 2, Wood 2, Buttery), Kane 6 (Saf 2, Bucheit 4).
PUNXSUTAWNEY 43,
ST. MARYS 37
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;10;8;11;14;—;43
St. Marys;7;11;9;10;—;37
Punxsutawney—43
Sarah Weaver 5 5-10 15, Riley Presloid 3 1-2 9, Ryley Casaday 4 2-3 10, Chloe Presloid 1 1-2 4, Kierstin Riley 2 1-2 5, Bella Martino 0 0-0 0, Madi Shiock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-19 43.
St. Marys—37
Kaylee Muccio 3 0-2 6, Lauren Eckert 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 4 1-2 13, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Megan Quesenberry 1 2-2 4, Allison Schlimm 3 0-0 6, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 2 0-2 4, Isabelle Caskey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-8 37.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 3 (R. Presloid 2, C. Presloid), St. Marys 4 (Johnson 4).