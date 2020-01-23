PUNXSUTAWNEY 53,
DuBOIS 42
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;11;12;8;22;—;53
DuBois;5;11;1016;—;42
Punxsutawney—53
Riley Presloid 2 4-4 10, Chloe Presloid 3 2-2 10, Sarah Weaver 3 4-4 12, Ryley Casaday 5 0-0 10, Kierstin Riley 3 3-4 9, Madi Sciock 0 0-0 0, Bella Martino 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 13-14 53.
DuBois—42
Saige Weible 6 0-0 12, Sarah Henninger 0 2-2 2, Olivia Johnson 3 4-6 10, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 1-3 5, Abby Guiher 4 2-4 11, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Alexis Pfeufer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-15 42.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 6 (R. Presloid 2, C. Presloid 2, Weaver 2), DuBois 1 (Guiher).
Marion Center 75,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41
Score By Quarters
DCC;6;17;7;11;—;41
MC;20;11;22;22;—;75
DuBois Central Catholic—41
Shayleigh Gulvas 5 0-0 10, Maia Cogley 1 0-4 2, Martina Swalligan 3 2-5 8, Jordan Kosko 4 3-4 11, Paris Farley 2 0-0 4, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 2, Sophie Ginther 2 0-0 4, Joanne Case 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Anna Vandervort 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-2 0, Ally Dinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-15 41.
Marion Center—75
J. Thompson 4 1-2 9, L. Monroe 4 4-4 12, A. Ackerman 3 0-0 8, J. Coble 8 2-3 19, K. Elkin 3 3-4 9, A. Semeskosky 0 1-4 1, N. Armstrong 1 3-6 5, S. Cook 5 0-3 10, A. Coble 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 16-28 75.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, Marion Center 3 (Ackerman 2, J. Coble).