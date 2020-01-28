DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
A-C VALLEY 40
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;8;8;11;13;—;40
DCC;5;10;25;10;—;50
A-C Valley—40
Rachel Cullen 1 3-3 5, Mia Sherman 3 0-0 8, Baylee Blauser 1 0-0 2, Andrea Meals 5 0-2 10, Meah Ielase3 2-4 8, Avah Burle 3 0-0 7, Paige Klinger 0 0-0 0, Allison Lewis 0 0-0 0, Rylee Bowser 0 0-0 0. 16 5-10 40.
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Shayleigh Gulvas 7 3-4 17, Maia Cogley 6 4-6 18, Jordy Kosko 6 1-3 13, Sophie Ginther 0 0-0 0, Paris Farley 0 0-0 0, Faith Jacob 1 0-2 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Anna Vandervoort 0 0-0 0, Ally Dinger 0 0-0 0, Joanne Case 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-15 50.
Three-pointers: A-C Valley 3 (Sherman 2, Burke), DCC 2 (Cogley).