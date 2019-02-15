FRIDAY
AML SEMIFINAL
JOHNSONBURG 33,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 18
Score by Quarters
J'burg;10;4;11;8;—;33
DCC;2;5;7;4;—;18
Johnsonburg—33
Amanda Williams 0 0-0 0, Rylee Casilio 3 0-0 8, Cassidy King 5 0-0 11, Lindsey Kocjancic 3 0-0 6, Maria Jones 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 0 0-0 33.
DuBois Central Catholic—18
Gabby Sabatose 0 0-0 0, Ashley Wruble 1 0-0 2, Abbey Pettenati 2 0-0 5, Haley Pettenati 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bittner 4 1-2 9, Jordy Kosko 0 0-0 0, Carley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Martina Swalligan 0 0-0 0, Shayleigh Gulvas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-2 18.
Three-pointers: J'burg 3 (Casilio 2, King), DCC 1 (A. Pettenati).
Regular Season
BROOKVILLE 66,
DuBOIS 30
Score By Quarters
DuBois;0;7;7;16;-;30
Brookville;20;13;12;21;-;66
DuBois - 30
Abby Guiher 2 2-2 8, Olivia Johnson 0 1-2 1, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Maddie Smith 1 0-2 2, Chelsea DeSalve 3 1-3 9, Saige Weible 3 2-4 8, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Izzy Geist-Salone 0 0-2 0, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Lakin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-15 30.
Brookville - 66
Kira Powell 1 0-0 3, Morgan Johnson 6 1-2 15, Madison Johnson 2 6-10 11, Marcy Schindler 3 1-2 8, Lexis Hatzinikolas 3 2-2 8, Jillian Taylor 1 1-2 3, Lauren Hergert 3 1-2 7, Jenna Grant 0 2-3 2, Mikayla Aikins 2 3-3 7, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 0-0 2, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 17-28 66.
3-pointers: DuBois (Guiher 2, DeSalve 2), Brookville 5 (Mo. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson, Schindler, Powell).
WARREN 53,
ST. MARYS 41
Score by Quarters
Warren;5;18;12;18;—;53
St. Marys;9;16;8;8;—;41
Warren—53
Taylor Childress 0 0-0 0, Alanna Hultburg 0 1-2 1, Riley Childress 4 2-2 12, Emma Ruhlman 3 5-5 11, Margo Loutzenhiser 9 7-9 25, Halee Mineweaser 0 0-0 0, Katie Madigan 1 0-0 2, Sierra Matson 0 0-0 0, Teagan Paris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 15-18 53.
St. Marys—41
Kaylee Muccio 1 2-2 4, Abigail Adamski 4 0-0 8, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 6, Megan Quesenberry 1 5-6 7, Samantha Hayes 0 4-4 4, Lauren Eckert 0 3-4 3, Britney Shaw 2 0-0 5, Allison Schlimm 1 1-2 4. Totals: 11 15-18 41.
Three-pointers: Warren 2 (R. Childress), St. Marys 4 (Johnson 2, Shaw, Schlimm).
