JOHNSONBURG 38,
BROCKWAY 15
Score by Quarters
J'burg;11;8;10;9;—;38
Brockway;0;12;2;3;—;15
Johnsonburg—38
Amanda Williams 0 0-1 0, Rylee Casilio 1 0-0 3, Cassidy King 8 2-2 18, Lindsey Kocjancic 0 0-2 0, Maria Jones 4 6-8 14, Emma King 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 9-15.
Brockway—15
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Selena Buttery 0 2-3 2, Danielle Wood 2 2-3 6, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 4-6 15.
Three-pointers: J'burg 1 (Casilio), Brockway 1 (Lindemuth).
BROOKVILLE 63,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39
Score by Quarters
Brookville;13;11;18;21;—;63
ECC;12;7;15;15;—;49
Brookville—63
Lauren Hergert 5 1-1 11, Madison Johnson 2 3-4 7, Morgan Johnson 5 0-0 11, Kira Powell 4 0-0 10, Marcy Schindler 5 4-6 14, Lexis Hatzinikolas 3 0-0 6, Mikayla Aikens 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 10-14 63.
Elk County Catholic—49
Sady VanAlstine 3 2-3 11, Morgan Wolf 2 0-0 4, Julia Aikens 5 1-2 11, Taylor Newton 2 6-9 10, Tami Geci 0 0-1 0, Emily Wolf 0 1-2 1, Maddie Kear 2 4-4 8, Ella Fledderman 2 0-0 4, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 14-23 49.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Mo. Johnson, Powell 2), ECC 3 (VanAlstine 3).
