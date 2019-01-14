CLEARFIELD 42,
DUBOIS 40 (OT)
Score by Quarters
DuBois;18;8;4;8;2;—;40
Clearfield;8;6;11;13;4;—;42
DuBois—40
Guiher 2 0-2 6, M. Smith 3 2-2 8, T. Smith 1 0-0 2, DeSalve 1 0-1 2, Johnson 5 2-2 12, Weible 4 2-2 8, Henninger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-9 40.
Clearfield—42
Durandetta 2 1-2 7, Hipps 0 0-0 0, Ryan 12 1-3 25, Bender 0 1-2 1, Miller 1 3-6 5, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Rhine 2 0-0 4, VanTassel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-13 42.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Guiher 2), Clearfield 2 (Durandetta 2).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 33,
BELLEVILLE MENNONITE 24
Score By Quarters
BM;3;9;4;8;—;24
DCS;12;1;11;9;—;33
Belleville Mennonite—24
Kelsea Beaston-Winners 1 1-2 3, Chloe Renno 4 4-6 12, Sophia Yoder 2 0-0 4, Sydney Jerman 0 1-2 1, Rachael Sunderland 2 0-0 4, Olivia Yoder 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 6-12 24.
DuBois Christian School—33
Colesy Brownlee 5 0-0 10, Grace Deitch 2 0-0 4, Emily Deitch 2 4-6 8, Hanna Deitch 1 0-2 2, Gabby Meholick 2 0-2 4, Sophia Williamson 0 3-6 3, Rorrie Maynard 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 7-16 33.
Three-pointers: Belleville Mennonite none, DuBois Christian School none.
