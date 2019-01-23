WEDNESDAY
ST. MARYS 43,
CLEARFIELD 31
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;16;16;9;2;—;43
Clearfield;10;10;9;2;—31
St. Marys—43
Kaylee Muccio 3 0-0 8, Kyla Johnson 4 1-2 10, Britney Shaw 2 0-0 6, Megan Quesenberry 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4, Lauren Eckert 2 0-0 6, Allison Schlimm 2 0-0 5, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 1-2 43.
Clearfield—31
Megan Durandetta 0 0-0 0, Emma Hipps 1 0-0 2, Alayna Ryan 5 4-4 14, Olivia Bender 0 2-2 2, Tesa Miller 2 4-4 8, McLain Alt 2 0-0 5, Adrian Rowles 0 0-2 0, Kylie VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Paige Rhine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 10-12 31.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 8 (Muccio 2, Johnson, Shaw 2, Eckert 2, Schlimm), Clearfield 1 (Alt).
TUESDAY
CAMBRIA COUNTY CHRISTIAN 24,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 19
Score By Quarters
CCCS;8;4;10;2;—;24
DCS;8;4;1;6;—;19
Cambria County Christian—24
Brionna McMullen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Petrunak 1 0-0 2, Jaelynn Snyder 0 0-0 0, Hope Fenchak 2 0-0 4, Macie Poborski 7 0-2 14, Sofie Poborski 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 0-2 24.
DuBois Christian School—19
Colesy Brownlee 1 0-0 2, Sophia Williamson 1 3-4 5, Hannah Deitch 0 0-2 0, Gabby Meholick 3 0-0 6, Emily Deitch 2 0-0 4, Rorrie Maynard 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 3-6 19.
Three-pointers: none
