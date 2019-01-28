BRADFORD 42,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40
Score By Quarters
Bradford;8;13;12;9;—;42
DCC;7;14;11;8;—;40
Bradford—42
Mackenzee Maley 4 0-0 9, Hannah Lary 3 4-4 13, Morgan Tyger 1 0-0 2, Erica Marshall 4 0-1 12, Emily Warner 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 4-5 42.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Martina Swalligan 6 1-2 13, Ashley Wruble 5 0-0 13, Abbey Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Haley Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Shayleigh Gulvas 4 0-0 8, Jordan Kosko 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bittner 2 0-4 4. Totals: 18 1-6 40.
Three-pointers: Bradford 8 (Mackenzee Maley, Hannah Lary 3, Erica Marshall 4), DuBois Central Catholic 3 (Ashley Wruble 3).
BROOKVILLE 57,
KARNS CITY 25
Score By Quarters
Brookville;15;19;19;4;—;57
Karns City;6;9;8;2;—;25
Brookville—57
Mikayla Aikins 0 0-0 0, Jenna Grant 3 1-4 7, Lexis Hatzinikolas 3 0-0 6, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 4 0-0 8, Madison Johnson 5 1-2 11, Morgan Johnson 9 0-2 20, Kira Powell 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 2-8 57.
Karns City—25
Rossi McMillen 0 0-0 0, Alyson Fennell 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Stitt 1 4-6 7, Emma Johns 3 4-5 10, Maura King 0 0-0 0, Kate Slaugenhoup 0 0-0 0, Lizzi DeRose 1 2-2 4, Madeline Staavi 0 0-0 0, Ashley Crispin 0 0-0 0, Brittney Friters 1 0-0 2, Brooke Manuel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 12-15 25.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Mo. Johnson 2, Powell), Karns City 1 (Stitt).
KANE 69,
BROCKWAY 42
Score By Quarters
Brockway;5;13;6;18;—;42
Kane;21;17;16;15;—;69
Brockway—42
Maggie Schmader 2 1-2 5, Macie Smith 2 0-2 4, Morgan Lindemuth 1 2-2 5, Selena Buttery 5 2-5 15, Danielle Wood 4 4-7 12, Sierra Morelli 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 10-20 42.
Kane—69
Buhle 5 0-0 14, E. Marconi 7 4-4 18, Buhlte 4 0-0 9, Hillman 1 3-4 5, Brown 1 0-0 3, Ely 0 0-2 0, A. Marconi 4 1-1 9, Swanson 2 7-8 11. Totals: 24 15-19 69.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Lindemuth, Buttery 3), Kane 6 (Buhle 4, Buhite, Brown).
ST MARYS 65,
REDBANK VALLEY 28
Score By Quarters
Redbank;9;7;7;5;—;28
St. Marys;21;17;16;11;—;65
Redbank Valley—28
K Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, T Hinderliter 5 1-5 11, L Smith 3 4-5 11, E Huffman 1 0-0 2, M Farringer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-10 28.
St. Marys—65
Kaylee Muccio 0 2-2 2, Abby Adamski 2 0-0 4, Kyla Johnson 4 2-2 12, Britney Shaw 1 2-5 5, Megan Quesenberry 8 0-0 19, Allison Schlimm 5 2-3 13, Maria Chiappelli 1 0-0 2, Sam Hayes 4 0-0- 8. Totals: 25 8-12 65.
Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 1 (Smith), St. Marys 7 (Johnson 2, Shaw, Quesenberry 3, Schlimm).
