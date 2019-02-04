PUNXSUTAWNEY 48,
BROOKVILLE 43
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;5;18;12;13;—;48
Brookville;14;8;6;15;—;43
Punxsutawney—48
Kate Horner 4 2-2 13, Abby Gigliotti 0 3-4 3, Sophie Wyant 0 2-2 2, Riley Presloid 1 2-7 4, Sarah Weaver 2 5-8 10, Ryley Casaday 4 0-1 8, Emily Griebel 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Griebel 4 0-3 8. Totals: 15 14-29 48.
Brookville—43
Madison Johnson 1 2-6 4, Morgan Johnson 2 9-10 14, Marcy Schindler 2 8-10 12, Kira Powell 1 0-2 2, Lexis Hatzinikolas 0 1-2 1, Lauren Hergert 2 4-5 8, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 2-2 2, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aikins 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 26-37 43.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (Horner 3, Weaver), Brookville 1 (Mo. Johnson).
ST. MARYS 59,
PORT ALLEGANY 30
Score By Quarters
Port Allegany;2;11;8;9;—;30
St. Marys;17;17;17;8;—;59
Port Allegany—30
Jenna Sprankle 1 0-2 2, Erin Stauffer 0 3-6 3, Bree Garzel 1 2-4 4, Bailey Barnett 5 4-6 16, Cierra Lannager 2 1-3 5. Totals: 9 10-21 30.
St. Marys—59
Kaylee Muccio 5 0-0 13, Abby Adamski 1 0-0 2, Lauren Eckert 3 0-1 6, Kyla Johnson 4 0-0 9, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Megan Quesenberry 4 3-3 11, Allison Schlimm 6 0-0 12, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 3-4 59.
Three-pointers: Port Allegany 2 (Barnett), St. Marys 4 (Muccio 3, Johnson).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44,
BRADFORD 42
Score By Quarters
ECC;8;17;9;10;—;44
Bradford;15;13;10;4;—;42
Elk County Catholic—44
Sadie VanAlstine 1 0-1 2, Morgan Wolf 0 2-4 2, Julia Aikens 6 0-0 13, Taylor Newton 9 8-11 27. Totals: 16 10-16 44.
Bradford—42
Morgan Tyger 3 1-2 7, Erica Marshall 6 3-4 19, Hannh Lary 1 10-10 12 Emily Warner 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Swanson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 14-16 42.
Three-pointers: Elk County Catholic 2 (Aikens, Newton), Bradford 4 (Marshall 4).
BROCKWAY 52,
SHEFFIELD 29
Score by Quarters
Brockway;11;18;9;14;—;52
Sheffield;2;11;9;7;—;29
Brockway—52
Maggie Schmader 2 1-2 5, Macie Smith 6 0-0 12, Morgan Lindemuth 4 1-3 12, Selena Buttery 6 1-2 13, Danielle Wood 4 2-2 10, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-9 52.
Sheffield—29
Schmader 2 0-0 4, Lauffenburger 2 1-2 8, M. Grubbs 4 2-2 10, Leichtenberger 1 2-3 4, Dunham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 57 29.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Lindemuth), Sheffield 2 (Lauffenburger, Dunham).
