DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55,
BROCKWAY 37
Score By Quarters
DCC;17;13;12;13;—;55
Brockway;13;2;5;17;—;37
DuBois Central Catholic—55
Shayleigh Gulvas 7 0-0 14, Maia Cogley 5 3-4 14, Martina Swalligan 6 1-2 13, Jordy Kosko 3 3-6 10, Faith Jacob 0 0-0 0, Sophie Ginther 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Anna Vandervort 0 0-0 0, Ally Dinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-12 55.
Brockway—37
Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 5, Danielle Wood 3 0-0 7, Selena Buttery 7 0-0 16, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Nikki Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 0-0 37.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Cogley, Kosko), Brockway 5 (Lindemuth, Morelli, Wood, Buttery 2).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
JOHNSONBURG 19
Score By Quarters
J'burg;2;6;6;5;—;19
ECC;12;16;10;2;—;40
Johnsonburg—19
Ella Lindberg 0 0-0 0, Tess Kocjancic 0 1-4 1, Abby King 0 0-0 0, Annasophia Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Megan Bienkowski 0 0-0 0, Carmellia Pratt 2 0-0 4, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Emma King 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 5 0-1 10, Julia Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-5 19.
Elk County Catholic—40
Taylor Newton 8 1-1 17, Ellie Fledderman 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 5 0-0 10, Brooke Bauer 2 0-0 5, Tami Geci 3 0-0 6, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Barnett 1 0-0 2, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-1 40.
Three-pointes: Johnsonburg 0, ECC 1 (Bauer).
ST. MARYS 56,
KANE 26
Score By Quarters
Kane;8;9;5;4;—;26
St. Marys;18;14;14;10;—;56
Kane—26
S Hillman 0 2-2 2, M Koza 0 0-0 0, R Ansel 0 0-0 0, H Brown 1 0-0 3, A Haight 0 0-0 0, R Wright 0 0-0 0, A Saf 1 1-2 4, E Bucheit 3 3-5 9, S Swanson 4 0-0 8, S Walter 0 0-0 0, M Stanisch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-9 26.
St. Marys—56
Kaylee Muccio 4 1-1 10, Lauren Ecket 3 0-0 9, Kyla Johnson 1 0-0 2, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 3, Megan Quesenberry 3 0-0 7, Girogria Baciga 1 0-0 3, Allison Schlimm 4 0-0 9, Maria Chiappelli 0 4-4 4, Samantha Hayes 3 0-0 6, Isabelle Caskey 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 6-7 56.
Three-pointers: Kane 2 (Brown, Saf), St. Marys 8 (Muccio, Eckert 3, Shaw, Quesenberry, Baciga, Schlimm).