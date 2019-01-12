KANE 47,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23
Score By Quarters
DCC;3;10;4;6;—;23
Kane;13;10;15;9;—;47
DuBois Central Catholic—23
Ashley Wruble 1 1-2 4, Abbey Pettenati 1 0-0 2, Haley Pettenati 1 1-2 3, Shay Gulvas 3 0-0 6, Jordan Kosko 1 1-4 3, Martina Swalligan 0 1-2 1, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bittner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-10 23.
Kane—47
Hannah Buhl 3 0-0 7, Ella Marconi 8 8-11 25, Emily Bucheit 2 0-2 5, S. Hillman 0 1-2 1, A Saf 1 0-0 3, A. Marconi 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 9-15 47.
Three-pointers: DuBois Central Catholic 1 (Ashley Wruble), Kane 4 (Hannah Buhl, Ella Marconi, Emily Bucheit, A. Saf).
BROOKVILLE 57,
BRADFORD 47
Score By Quarters
Brookville;14;17;13;13;-;57
Bradford;7;17;7;16;-;47
Brookville - 57
Lexis Hatzinikolas 2 0-0 4, Madison Johnson 4 4-4 14, Morgan Johnson 4 2-3 12, Kira Powell 0 0-0 0, Marcy Schindler 3 2-2 8, Lauren Hergert 7 1-3 15, Mikayla Aikins 2 0-0 4, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 9-12 57.
Bradford - 47
Morgan Tyger 4 2-6 10, Makenzee Maley 1 0-0 2, Erica Marshall 4 0-0 9, Hannah Lary 5 4-5 16, Kate Huber 2 1-2 6, Emily Marshall 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Swanson 0 0-0 0, Rylee Close 0 0-0 0, Torie Keane 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 7-13 47.
3-pointers: Bradford 4 (Marshall, Lary 2, Huber), Brookville 4 (Ma. Johnson 2, Mo. Johnson 2).
ST. MARYS 37,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 28
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;6;13;8;10;—;37
ECC;2;5;10;11;—;28
St. Marys—37
Kaylee Muccio 0 3-4 3, Lauren Eckert 3 0-0 9, Kyla Johnson 3 2-2 8, Megan Quesenberry 4 2-2 11, Allison Schlimm 1 1-2 3, Samantha Hayes 1 1-7 3. Totals: 12 9-17 37.
Elk County Catholic—28
Sady VanAlstine 3 0-0 7, Taylor Newton 6 4-8 16, Maddie Kear 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 4-8 28.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 4 (Lauren Eckert 3, Megan Quesenberry), Elk County Catholic 2 (Sady VanAlstine, Maddie Kear).
