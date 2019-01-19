DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57,
SHEFFIELD 17
Score By Quarters
Sheffield;2;5;8;2;—;17
DCC;17;17;8;15;—;57
Sheffield—17
Hale McLaughlin 1 0-0 2, Allison Schmader 1 0-0 3, Lilly Lauffenburger 3 0-0 6, Alyssa Dunham 1 0-0 2, Marissa Grubbs 1 0-2 2, Maddy Roell 0 0-0 0, Abby Brush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-2 17.
DuBois Central Catholic—57
Ashley Wruble 3 0-0 6, Abbey Pettenati 3 0-4 7, Haley Pettenati 0 1-2 1, Shayleigh Gulvas 3 0-0 6, Jordan Kosko 4 0-0 8, Maia Cogley 4 1-2 10, Martina Swalligan 4 2-2 10, Gabby Sabatose 1 1-2 3, Carly Semancik 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 5-12 57.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 1 (Schmader), DCC 2 (A. Pettenati, Cogley).
BROOKVILLE 75,
JOHNSONBURG 58
Score By Quarters
Johnsonburg;16;11;20;11;-;58
Brookville;18;18;18;21;-;75
Johnsonburg—58
Amanda Williams 0 0-0 0, Rylee Casilio 1 1-2 3, Cassidy King 8 9-13 26, Lindsey Kocjancic 5 6-9 16, Maria Jones 5 1-5 11, Tessa Kocjancic 0 0-0 0, Emma King 1 0-0 2, Ella Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Alondro Del Rio 0 0-0 0, Megan Bienkowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 17-29 58.
Brookville—75
Lexis Hatzinikolas 2 2-2 6, Marcy Schindler 6 2-5 14, Kira Powell 1 0-0 3, Morgan Johnson 9 2-2 24, Madison Johnson 6 0-1 15, Lauren Hergert 4 1-1 9, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Aikins 1 0-0 2, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 7-11 75.
Three-pointers: Johnsonburg 1 (King), Brookville 8 (Powell, Mo. Johnson 4, Ma. Johnson 3).
