DISTRICT 9
CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 54,
MONITEAU 40
Score By Quarters
Moniteau;11;2;12;15;—;40
Brookville;19;14;7;14;—;54
Moniteau—40
Aslyn Pry 3 5-7 11, Haley Pry 1 1-2 3, Kristin Auvil 2 0-0 5, Mia Loos 2 0-0 4, Andie Arblaster 4 6-7 15, Ivie Scott 0 0-0 0, Dolcey Shunk 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 12-18 40.
Brookville—54
Madison Johnson 2 3-4 8, Morgan Johnson 5 2-4 14, Kira Powell 1 0-0 3, Marcy Schindler 9 6-7 26, Lexis Hatzinikolas 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 1 1-2 3, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aikins 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-17 54.
3-pointers: Moniteau 2 (Auvil, Arblaster), Brookville 6 (Ma. Johnson, Mo. Johnson 2, Powell, Schindler 2).
DISTRICT 9
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
CLARION 48,
CRANBERRY 33
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;6;10;12;5—33
Clarion;8;10;14;17—48
Cranberry—33
Kaylie Bruce 3 3-13 9, Megan Hadden 2 0-0 4, Jenna Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Carley Schreck 2 0-0 4, Maddie Cornelius 1 0-0 3, Malliah Schreck 4 3-4 11, Carly Wice 0 0-0 0, Tamaria Flinspach 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-17 33.
Clarion—48
Jenna Miller 0 0-0 0, Payton Simko 0 0-0 0, KK Girvan 5 0-2 10, Lindsey Kemmer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Best 3 1-2 7, Alie Troese 0 7-8 7, Kate Constantino 3 9-11 15, Wendy Beveridge 3 1-2 7, Evelyn Lerch 1 0-0 2, Kim Cherico 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hazlett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-25 48.
Three-pointers: Cranberry 1 (Cornelius), Clarion 0.
