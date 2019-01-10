DuBOIS 36,
BELLEFONTE 34
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte;9;13;6;6;—;34
DuBois;9;12;6;9;—;36
Bellefonte—34
Maddie Steiner 2 2-4 6, Mallorie Smith 6 0-1 14, Mia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Maddie Tice 3 4-8 10, Sarah Dehaas 1 0-6 2, Emmalee Neff 0 0-0 0, Lily Gardner 0 0-0 0, Bella Coman 0 0-0 0, Hanna Lauck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-19 34.
DuBois—36
Abby Guiher 1 1-2 4, Saige Weible 1 0-0 2, Olivia Johnson 4 3-4 11, Maddie Smith 4 0-1 8, Chelsea DeSalve 4 2-6 11, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-13 36.
Three-pointers: Bellefonte 2 (Smith 2), DuBois 2
CAMERON COUNTY 45,
BROCKWAY 23
Score By Quarters
CC;12;5;15;14;—;45
Brockway;8;0;4;11;—;23
Cameron County—45
Hailey Hilfiger 3 0-1 6, Kaelee Bresslin 0 2-4 2, Kamme Guisto 7 1-2 15, Laila Smith 0 3-4 3, Morgan Lorenzo 1 0-0 2, Alyvia McKimm 1 2-5 4, Mikenna Farabaugh 0 1-2 1, Mallory McKimm 1 0-0 3, Reggie Goodrow 3 1-2 9. Totals: 16 10-20 45.
Brockway—23
Maggie Schmader 0 0-2 0, Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lindemuth 2 2-4 6, Selena Buttery 0 0-0 0, Danielle Wood 3 3-4 9, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 4, Sarah Roseman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-10 23.
Three-pointers: Cameron County 3 (Mallory McKimm, Reggie Goodrow 2), Brockway 0.
