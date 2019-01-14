DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 39,
RIDGWAY 31
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;7;6;6;12—;31
DCC;7;11;8;13;—;39
Ridgway—31
Gabbi Rohr 1 1-4 3, Christina Fullem 2 2-4 6, Alyssa Kasmierski 3 0-0 6, Eve Cobaugh 4 2-2 10, Casey Woodford 2 0-0 4, Julie Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-10 31.
DuBois Central Catholic—39
Alyssa Bittner 4 4-4 12, Shayleigh Gulvas 3 1-2 7, Maia Cogley 2 0-0 4, Ashley Wruble 1 3-4 6, Haley Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Martina Swalligan 1 0-0 2, Abbey Pettenati 1 3-5 6, Jordy Kosko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-16 39.
Three-pointers: Ridgway none, DuBois Central Catholic 2 (Ashley Wruble, Abbey Pettenati).
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 20,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOO 19
Score By Quarters
CCC;6;4;7;3;—;20
DCS;6;9;1;3--19
Centre County Christian—20
Hannah Crafts 3 0-0 7, Morgan Bair 0 1-2 1, Cassandra Poorman 3 1-2 7, Hannah Sides 1 0-0 2, Meagan Bair 0 0-0 0, Kayla Shipe 1 0-0 2, Emma Rossman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 3-6 20.
DuBois Christian School—19
Colesy Brownlee 0 0-0 0, Sophia Williamson 0 1-2 1, Hannah Deitch 1 0-0 2, Gabby Meholick 4 1-2 9, Emily Deitch 1 1-2 3, Rorrie Maynard 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-6 19.
Three-pointers: Centre County Christian 1 (Hannah Crafts), DuBois Christian School none.
