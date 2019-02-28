DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
NORTH CLARION 43,
JOHNSONBURG 41
Score by Quarters
No. Clarion;19;5;9;10;—;43
J'burg;13;7;8;13;—;41
North Clarion—43
Mackenzie Bauer 2 0-0 5, Gabby Schmader 1 0-0 3, Gabby Carll 2 2-3 8, Abby Gatesman 8 1-1 20, Haley Sherman 3 1-2 7, Addison Shaftic 0 0-0 0, Cierah Manross 0 0-0 0. 16 5-6 43.
Johnsonburg—41
Amanda Williams 2 1-1 5, Rylee Casilio 1 0-0 3, Cassidy King 8 4-7 21, Lindsey Kocjancic 3 0-0 6, Maria Jones 3 0-0 6, Emma King 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 5-9 41.
Three-pointers: No. Clarion 7 (Bauer, Schmader, Carll 2, Gatesman 3), J'burg 2 (Casilio, C. King)
CLASS 2A
CONSOLATION GAME
CLARION 51,
KEYSTONE 37
Score by Quarters
Clarion;13;15;9;14;—;51
Keystone;9;6;10;13;—;37
Clarion—51
Payton Simko 0 0-0 0, KK Girvan 3 2-2 8, Lindsey Kemmer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Best 3 0-1 6, Ali Troese 4 1-4 9, Kate Constantino 2 9-13 13, Wendy Beveridge 3 4-8 11, Eva Lerch 0 0-0 0, Kim Cherico 0 4-6 4. Totals: 15 20-34 51.
Keystone—37
Jozee Weaver 2 1-2 5, Jenna Stiller 0 0-0 0, Emily Lauer 6 0-0 15, Maddie Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Dunlap 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Hovis 4 1-2 10, Danae Hurrelbrick 0 0 0-0 0, Ceayre Altman 0 0-2 0, Trinity Thompson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 2-6 37.
Three-pointers: Clarion 1 (Beveridge), Keystone 4 (Lauer 4, Hovis).
