DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 52,
CURWENSVILLE 43
Score By Quarters
C'ville;5;15;13;10;—;43
DCC;10;8;15;19;—;52
Curwensville—43
Madi Weber 8 5-9 24, Tarah Jacobson 1 3-6 5, Hannah Condon 1 1-4 3, Alyssa Bakaysa 2 0-2 4, Briana Swindell 1 2-2 5, Jordan Witherite 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-23 43.
DuBois Central Catholic—52
Alyssa Bittner 3 0-0 6, Haley Pettenati 3 2-5 9, Jordy Kosko 2 0-0 4, Ashley Wruble 2 3-6 8, Abbey Pettenati 1 2-2 5, Shay Gulvas 4 0-0 8, Martina Swalligan 5 2-2 12, Maia Cogley 0 0-1 0, Carley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Gabby Sabatose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-16 52.
Three-pointers: Curwensville 4 (Weber 3, Swindell), DCC 3 (H. Pettenati, Wruble, A. Pettenati).
KANE 46,
BROCKWAY 33
Score By Quarters
Kane;7;6;21;12;—;46
Brockway;11;13;4;5;—;33
Kane—46
Hannah Buhl 1 7-8 9, Ella Marconi 9 8-10 26, Sierra Hillman 0 3-8 3, Hannah Brown 1 0-0 3, Emma Ely 0 1-2 1, Madi Koza 0 0-1 0, Sarri Swanson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 19-29 46.
Brockway —33
Maggie Shmader 1 2-6 4, Macie Smith 1 3-4 5, Morgan Lindemuth 4 0-0 9, Selena Buttery 1 3-5 5, Danielle Wood 3 4-4 10.
Three-pointers: Kane 1 (Brown), Brockway 1 (Lindemuth).
PUNXSUTAWNEY 44,
ST. MARYS 37
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;4;15;10;8;—;37
Punxsy;8;7;16;13;—;44
St. Marys—37
Kaylee Muccio 3 4-7 11, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 0 1-2 1, Megan Quesenberry 3 6-8 13, Allison Schlimm 3 2-2 7, Samantha Hayes 1 1-3 3. Totals: 10 14-22 37.
Punxsutawney—44
Emily Griebel 0 0-0 0, Kate Horner 2 4-4 10, Abby Gigliotti 5 0-0 10, Sophie Wyant 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Griebel 2 1-3 5, Riley Presloid 1 0-0 3, Ryle Casaday 1 0-0 2, Sarah Weaver 3 5-6 12. Totals: 15 10-13 44.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Muccio, Quesenberry, Schlimm), Punxsy 4 (Horner 2, Presloid, Weaver).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 40,
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 17
Score By Quarters
DCS;10;4;14;12;—;40
CACS;5;8;0;4;—;17
DuBois Christian School—40
Colesy Brownlee 3 0-0 6, Sophia Williamson 2 0-0 4, Hannah Deitch 0 0-2 0, Gabby Meholick 2 0-0 4, Hannah Mowrey 1 0-0 2, Emily Deitch 3 0-2 6, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-2 4, Fiona Riss 4 0-0 8, Grace Deitch 2 0-0 4, Isabella Hallstrom 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 0-6 40.
Clearfield Alliance—17
LeeAnn Graham 1 0-0 2, Skylynn Teats 2 0-2 4, Brooke Phillips 0 0-2 0, Elizabeth Shimmel 0 1-2 1, Emily McTavish 5 0-0 10, Kaija Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-6 17.
Three-pointers: none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.