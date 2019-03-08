FRIDAY

PIAA

FIRST ROUND

CLASS 3A

(6-3) CENTRAL CAMBRIA 73,

(9-1) BROOKVILLE 44

Score By Quarters

Central Cambria;22;15;15;21;—;73

Brookville;6;13;14;11;—;44

Central Cambria—73

Jenna Bauer 4 2-4 10, McKenna Haward 7 5-5 19, Paige Wess 3 0-0 6, Cassidy Bezek 7 1-2 15, Liz Bopp 4 2-2 10, Kiersten Szpal 3 1-2 9, Maggie Kudlawiec 0 0-0 0, Sarah Lockard 2 0-1 4, Megan Stevens 0 0-0 0, Alex Boyles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 11-17 73

Brookville—44

Madison Johnson 1 1-2 3, Morgan Johnson 5 0-0 11, Kira Powell 2 0-0 4, Marcy Schindler 6 1-2 14, Lexis Hatzinikolas 2 1-2 5, Lauren Hergert 1 0-0 2, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jenna Grant 1 3-4 5, Mikayla Aikins 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 44.

Three-pointers: Central Cambria 3 (Szpal 2), Brookville 2 (Mo. Johnson, Schindler).

CLASS 2A

(4-1) MOUNT CARMEL 47,

(9-3) CLARION 34

Score by Quarters

Clarion;4;5;14;11—;34

Mount Carmel;9;16;8;14—;47

Clarion—34

Jenna Miller 0 0-0 0, Payton Simko 0 0-0 0, KK Girvan 4 0-0 8, Lindsey Kemmer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Best 1 4-4 6, Ali Troese 0 2-2 2, Kait Constantino 4 2-3 10, Wendy Beveridge 2 0-0 5, Eva Lerch 1 0-0 2, Ava Cherico 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 9-11 34.

Mount Carmel—47

Lauren Ayres 1 3-7 6, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-2 2, Lauren Shedleski 3 3-4 111, Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 3, Danni Rae Renno 10 3-5 23, Mia Chapmen 1 0-0 2, Maggie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Jewell Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-18 47.

Three-pointers: Clarion 1 (Beveridge). Mount Carmel 4 (Shedleski 2, Bernini, Ayres).

SATURDAY

PIAA

FIRST ROUND

CLASS 2A

(7-4) VINCENTIAN ACADEMY 48,

(9-2) JOHNSONBURG 46, OT

Score By Quarters

Vincentian;13;11;9;11;4;—;48

J'burg;9;7;12;16;2;—;46

Vincentian Academy—48

Alana Walker 8 1-3 18, Hannah Katz 8 1-2 19, Tara Lucot 1 1-2 3, Saige Smith 1 0-0 2, Sydney Calderard 2 0-0 4, Melina Cortez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-7 48.

Johnsonburg—46

Lindsey Kocjancic 3 2-6 8, Cassidy King 7 3-10 17, Amanda Williams 2 2-6 6, Rylee Casilio 4 1-2 13, Emma King 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 10-26 46.

