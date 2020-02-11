DuBOIS 61,
BELLEFONTE 54
Score by Quarters
DuBois;13;13;19;16;—;61
Bellefonte;12;15;13;14;—;54
DuBois—61
Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 4 1-3 12, Abby Guiher 3 0-0 9, Olivia Johnson 8 3-4 19, Saige Weible 5 7-10 17, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 13-19 61.
Bellefonte—54
Mallorie Smith 3 0-0 6, Lily Gardner 0 2-2 2, Mia Johnson 5 0-0 10, Maddie Tice 5 4-4 14, Bella Corman 2 5-5 9, Sara DeHaas 5 1-2 11, Taylor Kerr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-13 54
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Pfeufer 3, Guiher 3), Bellefonte 0.
CLARION 49,
BROCKWAY 33
Score by Quarters
Clarion;18;8;13;10;—;49
Brockway;12;9;6;6;—;33
Clarion—49
Payton Simko 2 0-0 6, Jordan Best 2 4-5 8, KK Girvan 2 2-4 7, Kaitlyn Constantino 7 9-10 24, Noel Anthony 1 0-0 2, Eva Lerch 1 0-3 2. Totals: 15 15-22 49.
Brockway—33
Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lindemuth 3 0-0 7, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 6 2-3 14, Selena Buttery 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 0 2-2 2, Madison Marzullo 1 0-0 2, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-5 33.
Three-pointers: Clarion 4 (Simko 2, Girvan, Constantino), Brockway 1 (Lindemuth).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 15
Score By Quarters
CCC;5;5;1;4;—;15
DCS;6;11;10;10;—;37
Centre County Christian—15
Morgan Bair 0 0-2 0, Carrandra Porman 1 4-8 6, Hannah Sides 0 0-0 0, Kayla Shipe 3 1-2 7, Sarah Traxler 1 0-0 2, Alaina Shepard 0 0-0 0, Teaghan Bair 0 0-2 0, Jing Liu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-14 15.
Dubois Christian School—37
Hannah Deitch 0 1-2 1, Gabby Meholick 2 0-0 4, Emily Deitch 5 1-2 11, Rorrie Maynard 2 1-4 5, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 7 0-0 14, Isabella Hallstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-8 37.
Three-pointers: None.