DISTRICT 9
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(1) PUNXSUTAWNEY 44,
(2) ST. MARYS 23
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;1;5;6;11;—;23
Punxsy;5;8;21;10;—;44
St. Marys—23
Kaylee Muccio 1 4-8 6, Kyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Megan Quesenberry 2 2-3 6, Allison Schlimm 1 1-2 3, Samantha Hayes 2 1-3 5, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 1 1-2 3, Maria Chiapelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 9-18 23.
Punxsutawney—44
Kate Horner 3 2-2 10, Abby Gigliotti 2 2-3 6, Sophie Wyant 3 1-2 7, Riley Presloid 1 2-2 5, Sarah Weaver 2 9-10 14, Emily Griebel 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Griebel 0 0-2 0, Bella Martino 0 0-0 0, Ryley Casaday 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Small 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Riley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 16-21 44.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 0, Punxsy 4 (Horner 2, Presloid, Weaver).
