BRADFORD 42,
DuBOIS 37, OT
Score By Quarters
Bradford;8;7;16;6;5;—;42
DuBois;4;12;8;13;0;—;37
Bradford - 42
Morgan Tyger 2 0-0 4, Kate Huber 3 0-0 6, Erica Marshall 7 1-2 15, Hannah Lary 5 2-7 15, Makenzee Maley 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Swanson 0 0-0 0, Torie Keane 0 0-0 0, Emily Warner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-9 42.
DuBois - 37
Abby Guiher 1 1-2 3, Saige Weible 2 2-2 6, Olivia Johnson 3 2-4 8, Chelsea DeSalve 2 2-3 6, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddie Smith 5 0-0 10, Sarah Henniger 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 9-13 37.
Three-pointers: Bradford 3 (Lary 3).
PUNXSUTAWNEY 46,
ST. MARYS 28
Score by Quarters
Punxsy;18;13;10;5;—;46
St. Marys;5;10;4;9;—;28
Punxsutawney—46
Kate Horner 3 2-2 9, Abby Gigliotti 4 1-2 9, Sophie Wyant 1 0-0 2, Riley Presloid 2 0-0 8, Sarah Weaver 4 1-1 10, Emily Griebel 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Griebel 1 0-0 2, Bella Martino 0 0-0 0, Jadyn McMahan 0 0-0 0, Ryley Casaday 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 4-5 46.
St. Marys—28
Kaylee Muccio 0 1-4 1, Kyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Megan Quesenberry 2 2-2 6, Allison Schlimm 5 0-0 11, Samantha Hayes 1 0-0 2, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 3 0-0 8, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-6 28.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (Horner, Presloid 3, Weaver), St. Marys 3 (Schlimm, Shaw 2).
JOHNSONBURG 49,
BROCKWAY 22
Brockway;3;5;6;8;—;22
J'burg;19;8;15;7;—;49
Brockway—22
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 1 2-2 4, Morgan Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Selena Buttery 2 2-2 7, Danielle Wood 3 2-4 9, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-8 22.
Johnsonburg—49
Amanda Williams 1 0-0 2, Rylee Casilio 3 2-2 10, Cassidy King 10, Lindsey Kocjancic 5 3-4 13, Maria Jones 5 2-4 12, Megan Bienkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-10 49.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Buttery, Wood), J'burg 2 (Casilio 2).
