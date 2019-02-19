DISTRICT 9

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

(3) NORTH CLARION 54,

(6) ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 48

Score by Quarters

ECC;7;18;13;10;—;48

No. Clarion;17;12;9;16;—;54

Elk County Catholic—48

Sady VanAlstine 3 0-0 9, Julia Aikens 1 0-2 3, Taylor Newton 10 2-5 22, Emily Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kear 4 2-2 13, Morgan Wolf 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 5-11 48.

North Clarion—54

Mackenzie Bauer 4 0-0 8, Gabby Schmader 3 1-2 8, Gabby Carll 3 0-0 9, Abby Gatesman 7 4-4 20, Haley Sherman 3 1-2 7, Addison Shaftic 0 0-0 0, Cierah Manross 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 6-9 54.

Three-pointers: ECC 7 (VanAlstine 3, Aikens, Kear 3), No. Clarion 6 (Schmader, Carll 3, Gatesman 2)

