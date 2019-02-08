FRIDAY
RIDGWAY 42,
BROCKWAY 39
Score by Quarters
Ridgway;9;13;10;10;—;42
Brockway;17;7;8;7;—;39
Ridgway—42
Casey Woodford 7 1-4 15, Julie Peterson 2 0-0 5, Christina Fullem 4 2-6 10, Gabbi Rohr 3 0-0 6, Eve Cobaugh 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Kasmierski 1 2-2 4, Peyton Delhunty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-12 42.
Brockway—39
Maggie Schmader 4 0-0 9, Macie Smith 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindemuth 6 0-2 15, Selena Buttery 2 3-4 7, Danielle Wood 2 2-3 6, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-9 39.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Peterson), Brockway 4 (Schmader, Lindemuth 3).
BROOKVILLE 66,
BRADFORD 33
Score By Quarters
Bradford;5;13;13;2;—;33
Brookville;15;17;20;14;—;66
Bradford—33
Morgan Tyger 3 0-0 6, Makenzee Maley 0 0-0 0, Erica Marshall 1 0-0 3, Hannah Lary 4 7-9 15, Emily Warner 3 1-1 7, MacKenzie Swanson 1 0-0 2, Torie Keane 0 0-0 0, Ryley Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Rylee Close 0 0-0 0, Mya Babcock 0 0-1 0. Totals: 12 8-10 33.
Brookville—66
Lexis Hatzinikolas 1 1-2 3, Madison Johnson 2 4-9 8, Morgan Johnson 6 2-5 16, Kira Powell 3 1-2 9, Marcy Schindler 5 3-4 13, Mikayla Aikins 1 2-4 4, Jenna Grant 2 0-0 4, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 3 3-4 9, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 16-30 66.
Three-pointers: Bradford 1 (Marshall), Brookville 4 (Mo. Johnson 2, Powell 2).
SATURDAY
JOHNSONBURG 44,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 36
Score By Quarters
DCC;10;4;4;18;—;36
J'burg;14;12;8;10;—;44
DuBois Central Catholic—36
Gabby Sabatose 1 0-0 2, Ashley Wruble 3 1-1 9, Abbey Pettenati 4 2-2 12, Haley Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Shayleigh Gulvas 0 0-0 0, Jordan Kosko 0 0-0 0, Maia Cogley 0 2-2 2, Carley Semancik 0 1-1 1, Alyssa Bittner 5 0-0 10. Totals: 13 8-8 36.
Johnsonburg—44
Amanda Williams 1 1-1 3, Rylee Casilio 1 0-0 2, Cassidy King 3 3-3 9, Lindsey Kocjancic 5 1-2 13, Maria Jones 7 3-3 17, Alondra Del Rio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-9 44.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Wruble 2, A. Pettenati 2), Johnsonburg none.
ST. MARYS 38,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 26
Score By Quarters
ECC;4;7;6;9;—;26
St. Marys;8;17;5;8;—;38
Elk County Catholic—26
Sady VanAlstine 1 0-0 3, Morgan Wolf 2 0-0 5, Julia Aikens 2 0-2 4, Taylor Newton 2 6-8 10, Tami Geci 0 0-0 0, Emily Wolf 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kear 1 0-0 2, Ellie Fledderman 1 0-1 2, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-11 26.
St. Marys—38
Kaylee Muccio 3 2-5 10, Abby Adamski 4 0-0 8, Lauren Äcker 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 5, Brittney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Megan Quesenberry 0 0-0 0, Allison Schlimm 3 2-3 9, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 1 2-4 4. Totals: 14 6-12 38.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (VanAlstine, M Wolf), St. Marys 4 (Muccio 2, Johnson, Schlimm).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.