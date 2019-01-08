ST. MARYS 39,
DuBOIS 32
Score by Quarters
DuBois;14;6;2;10;—;32
St. Marys;6;9;14;10;—39
DuBois—32
Chelsea DeSalve 3 1-5 7, Maddie Smith 4 0-0 8, Abby Guiher 1 0-0 3, Olivia Johnson 3 3-4 9, Taylor Smith 1 0-0 2, Saige Weible 0 1-2 1, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-11 32.
St. Marys—39
Kaylee Muccio 1 0-0 3, Kyla Johnson 0 1-2 1, Megan Quesenberry 5 0-1 13, Allison Schlimm 2 0-2 5, Samantha Hayes 3 4-9 10, Abigail Adamski 1 0-0 2, Lauren Eckert 1 3-3 5, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-17 39.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Guiher), St. Marys 5 (Muccio, Quesenberry 3, Schlimm).
RIDGWAY 37,
BROCKWAY 28
Score by Quarters
Brockway;10;11;1;6;—;28
Ridgway;13;6;9;9;—;37
Brockway—28
Maggie Schmader 0 3-4 3, Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindemuth 2 2-2 6, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Danielle Wood 3 3-5 15. Totals: 9 8-12 28.
Ridgway—37
Casey Woodford 0 1-3 1, Christina Fullem 1 3-5 5, Gabbi Rohr 6 0-1 12, Eve Cobaugh 4 0-2 8, Alyssa Kasmierski 3 2-2 11, Julie Peterson 0 0-0 0, Peyton Delhunty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-13 37.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Wood 2), Ridgway 1 (Kasmierski).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 54,
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN 21
Score By Quarters
HCA;7;4;4;6;—;21
DCS;22;10;16;6;—;54
Huntingdon Christian—21
Lily Morningstar 4 0-0 9, Abigal Duerksen 1 0-0 2, Sarah Baker 0 0-0 0, Lily Ginther 3 4-6 10, Addie Bush 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Duerksen 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-6 21.
DuBois Christian School—54
Colesy Brownlee 3 0-3 6, Sophia Williamson 3 0-0 6, Hannah Deitch 3 0-0 6, Gabby Meholick 4 0-1 8, Hannah Mowrey 1 0-0 2, Karrissa Coon 1 0-0 2, Emily Deitch 2 0-1 4, Rorrie Maynard 3 0-0 6, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 4, Grace Deitch 1 0-0 2, Isabella Hallstrom 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 2 0-0 4, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 0-5 54.
Three-pointers: DuBois Christian School none, Huntingdon Christian 1 (Morningstar).
