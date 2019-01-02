DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
Brockway;2;12;6;10;—;30
DCC;8;13;15;9;—;45
Brockway—30
Maggie Schmader 1 1-2 3, Macie Smith 4 0-0 8, Morgan Lindemuth 1 2-3 5, Selena Buttery 2 1-5 5, Danielle Wood 2 4-4 9, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Lauren Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-14.
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Ashley Wruble 5 0-0 13, Abbey Pettenati 1 0-0 2, Haley Pettenati 1 0-2 2, Shayleigh Gulvas 1 3-6 5, Alyssa Bittner 3 2-3 8, Maia Cogley 3 1-2 8, Jordy Kosko 1 0-0 2, Martina Swalligan 1 1-5 3, Gabby Sabatose 0 0-0 0, Carley Semancik 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-18 45.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Lindemuth, Wood), DCC 4 (Wruble 3, Cogley).
DuBOIS 51,
BROOKVILLE 47
Score By Quarters
Brookville;15;4;10;18;—;47
DuBois;8;10;14;19;—;51
Brookville—47
Kira Powell 1 3-3 5, Morgan Johnson 6 2-3 18, Madison Johnson 1 2-4 4, Marcy Schindler 6 2-4 14, Lexis Hatzinikolas 1 2-4 4, Jillian Taylor 0 0-1 0, Lauren Hergert 0 1-2 1, Mikayla Aikens 0 1-2 1, Jenna Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-22 47.
DuBois—51
Abby Guiher 2 7-10 12, Olivia Johnson 10 4-5 24, Taylor Smith 0 1-6 1, Maddie Smith 3 1-2 7, Chelsea DeSalve 2 2-6 7, Saige Weible 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henniger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-29 51.
Three-pointers: Brookville 4 (Mo. Johnson 4), DuBois 2 (Guiher, DeSalve).
