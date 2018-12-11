HOLLIDAYSBURG 59,
DuBOIS 32
Score By Quarters
Hburg;7;23;13;16;—;59
DuBois;8;7;12;5;—;32
Hollidaysburg - 59
Sierra McClain 1 0-0 2, Allison Hileman 8 2-3 19, Hannah Snyder 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Bell 1 1-2 3, Janessa Goins 5 3-4 13, Angela McGinney 1 0-0 2, Morgan O'Neill 1 3-4 5, Marin Miller 0 5-8 5, Rachel Snively 0 0-0 0, Rylee Lear 0 0-0 0, Grace Parks 0 0-0 0, Hannah Merriman 0 2-2 2, Aubrie Sipes 0 1-2 1, Camryn Figard 0 0-0 0, Olivia Merriman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 17-25 59.
DuBois - 32
Abby Guiher 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 1 2-5 4, Olivia Johnson 3 0-0 6, Chelsea DeSalve 0 8-10 8, Saige Weible 2 0-0 4, Izzy Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2, Lakin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 10-15 32.
Three-pointers: Hollidaysburg 2 (Hileman, Snyder).
ST. MARYS 57,
KANE 41
Score by Quarters
Kane;12;6;6;17;—;41
St. Marys;12;13;18;14;—;57
Kane—41
Hannah Buhl 1 0-0 2, Ella Marconi 6 9-10 21, Emily Bucheit 3 5-8 13, Sierra Hillman 0 0-0 0, Ainsely Saf 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brown 0 0-0 0, Emma Ely 0 0-0 0, Madi Koza 0 0-0 0, Audri Marconi 1 0-0 2, Sarri Swanson 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 15-19 41.
St. Marys—57
Kaylee Muccio 2 0-0 4, Kyla Johnson 5 2-2 15, Megan Quesenberry 6 4-6 17, Allison Schlimm 1 0-0 3, Samantha Hayes 6 1-5 13, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 7-13 57.
Three-pointers: Kane 2 (Bucheit 2), St. Marys 6 (Johnson 3, Quesenberry, Schlimm, Chiappelli).
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 43,
GREAT COMMISSION 16
Score By Quarters
GC;0;0;12;4;—;16
DCS;20;12;4;7;—;43
Great Commission—16
Sarah Noel 1 0-0 2, Noelle Bracken 2 0-0 4, Alyson Cover 0 0-0 0, Sami Long 5 0-0 10, Marie Barrineau 0 0-0 0, Julia Willett 0 0-0 0, Rachel Pascual 0 0-0 0, Lydia Cidor 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 16.
DuBois Christian School—43
Colesy Brownlee 2 0-0 4, Sophia Williamson 2 0-0 4, Hannah Deitch 2 0-0 4, Gabby Meholick 4 0-3 8, Hannah Mowrey 1 0-0 2, Emily Deitch 3 0-0 7, Rorrie Maynard 3 0-2 6, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 3 0-0 6, Isabella Hallstrom 1 0-0 2, Karissa Coon 0 0-0 0, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0. Totals 21 0-2 43.
Three-pointers: DCS 1 (E. Deitch), GC none.
