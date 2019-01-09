DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 66,
CURWENSVILLE 44
Score by Quarters
DCC;16;12;26;12;—;66
C'ville;10;5;7;22;—;44
DuBois Central Catholic—66
Alyssa Bittner 8 5-9 21, Shayleigh Gulvas 8 1-1 17, Ashley Wruble 1 0-0 3, Abbey Pettenati 3 2-4 9, Haley Pettenati 0 0-2 0, Gabby Sabatose 2 0-0 4, Jordy Kosko 0 2-4 2, Martina Swalligan 5 0-4 10, Maia Cogley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 10-24 66.
Curwensville—44
Madi Weber 11 1-5 25, Kaitlyn McCracken 0 0-0 0, Brittney Wagner 0 2-4 2, Tarah Jacobson 1 1-4 3, Hannah Condon 0 0-2 0, Briana Swindell 3 1-2 8, Jordan Witherite 0 0-4 0, Alyssa Bakaysa 2 0-0 4, Kyra Henry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-5 21.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Wruble, A. Pettenati), C'ville 3 (Weber 2, Swindell).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.