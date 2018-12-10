DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 34,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14
Score by Quarters
CCA;0;0;8;6;—;14
DCS;8;8;16;2;—;34
Calvary Christian—14
Meghan Shank 4 0-0 8, Hannah Richards 0 0-2 0, Sarah Covato 0 0-2 0, Katelyn Shank 1 0-0 2, Alyse Smith 1 0-0 2, Allie Mumau 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 0-4 14.
DuBois Christian—34
Colesy Brownlee 0 0-0 0, Sophia Williamson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Deitch 1 0-0 2, Gabby Meholick 5 0-0 10, Emily Deitch 4 0-0 8, Hannah Mowrey 1 0-0 2, Karissa Coon 0 0-0 0, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 4, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 3 0-0 6, Isabella Hallstrom 0 0-0 0, Hannah McCabe 0 2-2 2, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-2 34.
Three-pointers: None.
WEST SHAMOKIN 58,
BROCKWAY 24
Score by Quarters
Brockway;12;4;6;2;—;24
West Shamokin;14;21;11;12;—;58
Brockway—24
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 1 0-0 2, Morgan Lindemuth 4 3-4 11, Danielle Wood 4 0-0 9, Selena Buttery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 24.
West Shamokin—58
Crissman 1 1-2 3, Cessna 4 1-2 11, Cessna 0 2-4 2, Fusaro 6 0-0 15, Oesterling 5 0-0 10, Mcilwain 3 0-1 6, Young 4 1-1 9, Schultheis 2 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-10 58.
Three-pointers: Brockway 1 (Danielle Wood), West Shamokin 5 (Cessna 2, Fusaro 3).
