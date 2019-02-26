DISTRICT 5-9
CLASS 3A
SUBREGIONAL FINAL
BROOKVILLE 70,
CHESTNUT RIDGE 39
Score by Quarters
Ridge;6;11;8;14;—;39
Brookville;8;20;23;19;—;70
Chestnut Ridge—39
Makayla Weyant 3 0-0 7, Lydia Mock 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Hyde 4 8-9 20, Katie Gibbner 0 1-2 1, Isabella Wingard 1 1-2 3, Laiklyn Luther 1 0-0 2, Cortnie Weaver 1 0-0 2, Alex Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Hannah Feathers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-13 39.
Brookville—70
Morgan Johnson 5 4-5 15, Madison Johnson 5 4-5 15, Marcy Schindler 5 4-4 15, Kira Powell 2 0-0 5, Lexi Hatzinikolas 3 0-0 6, Lauren Hergert 5 0-0 10, Mikayla Aikens 0 0-0 0, Jenna Grant 0 2-2 2, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 16-20 70.
Three-pointers: Ridge 5 (Weyant, Hyde 4), Brookville 4 (Mo. Johnson, Ma. Johnson, Schindler, Powell)
