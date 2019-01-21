DuBOIS 39,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
DuBois;14;5;9;11;—;39
Brockway;7;4;10;9;—;30
DuBois—39
Abby Guiher 3 3-4 11, Olivia Johnson 3 0-0 6, Saige Weible 1 0-0 2, Chelsea DeSalve 2 9-14 13, Maddie Smith 1 1-4 3, Taylor Smith 0 4-6 4, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Izzy Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Lakin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 19-28 39.
Brockway—30
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 0 1-2 1, Morgan Lindemuth 3 0-0 9, Selena Buttery 3 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 4 4-7 14, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-9 30.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Guiher), Brockway 5 (Lindemuth 3, Wood 2).
