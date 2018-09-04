PUNXSUTAWNEY 208,
BROOKVILLE 249,
RIDGWAY 278,
CURWENSVILLE 278
BROCKWAY 290
Punxsutawney—208
Brianna Hoover 46, Grace Aikens 51, Kylee Shoemaker 54, Lizzie Sikora 57. Others: Maeve Hanley 62, Kiersten Riley 71.
Brookville—249
Bailey Ganoe 56, Jenna Grant 60, Regan Ganoe 66, Sophie Sharp 67. Others: Rylee Kelly 67, Claire Haines 78.
Ridgway—278
Laney Gilmore 54, Jordan Reitz 68, Kaitlyn Amacher 75, Alexa Steis 81.
Curwensville—278
Lauren Rozer 59, Briana Swindell 70, Chasey Howell 71, Hailey Conklin 78. Others: Jensen Duke 84.
Brockway—290
Grace Stewart 64, Maranda Mancini 73, Mariah Serafini 76, Mackenzie Webster 77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.