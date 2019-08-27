PUNXSUTAWNEY 215,
DuBOIS 224,
BROOKVILLE 276,
CURWENSVILLE 294
Punxsutawney—215
Kiersten Riley 50, Brianna Hoover 53, Maeve Hanley 55, Lizzy Sikora 57. Others: Bella Martino 61.
DuBois—224
Maddie Grey 51, Sarah Henninger 51, Sophia Seduski 59, Ryle Werner 63. Others: Isabella Geist-Salone 68, Hanna Weibel 77.
Brookville—276
Audrey Barrett 62, Riley Kelley 69, Reagan Ganoe 70, Karlee Stiver 75.
Curwensville—294
Briana Swindell 64, Hailey Conklin 74, Maizy Hoover 76, Lauren Tozier 80. Others: Taylor Simcox 84
Brockway—no team score
Silvia Pisarchick, 49, Macie Smith 76.
Ridgway—no team score
Laney Gilmore 54, Kaitlyn Amacher 68, Alexa Steis 83.