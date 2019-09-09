DuBOIS 200,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 200,
BROOKVILLE 252
CURWENSVILLE 265
BROCKWAY DNS,
RIDGWAY DNS
DuBois—200
Sarah Henninger 43, Maddie Gray 45, Alexas Pfeufer 52, Sophia Seduski 60. Others: Rylee Warner 62, Isabella Geist-Salone 66, Jordan Watt 68, Anna Weible 72.
Punxsutawney—200
Brianna Hoover 42, Lizzie Secora 50, Kiersten Riley 53, Bella Martino 55. Others: Maeva Handley 56.
Brookville—252
Audry Barrett 61, Regan Gunot 63, Rilee Kelly 63, Karlee Stiver 65. Others: Kat Kelly 72, Taryn Hoffman 72.
Curwensville—265
Lauren Tozer 63, Maizy Hoover 64, Briana Swindell 66, Taylor Simcox 72.
Brockway—DNS
Silvia Pisarchick 53, Macie Smith 64, Sara Trunzo 66.
Ridgway—DNS
Laney Gilmore 57, Kaitlynn Amacher 62, Alexa Steis 72.