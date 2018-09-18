PUNXSUTAWNEY 215,
Punxsutawney—215
Brianna Hoover 49, Kylee Shoemaker 52, Lizzie Sikora 55, Grace Aikens 59. Others: Maeve Hanley 63, Kiersten Riley 66.
Brockway—231
Silvia Pisarchick 52, Grace Stewart 56, Maranda Mancini 59, Sara Trunzo 64. Others: Mackenzie Webster 72.
Brookville—257
Bailey Ganoe 58, Sophie Sharp 63, Regan Ganoe 66, Jenna Grant 70. Others: Rilee Stancliffe 70, Rylee Kelly 72.
DuBois—273
Maddie Gray 55, Sarah Henninger 66, Isabella Geist-Salone 75, Sophia Seduski 77.
Curwensville—280
Lauren Tozer 67, Briana Swindell 68, Jensen Duke 72, Chasey Howell 73. Others: Hailey Conklin 76.
Ridgway—281
Laney Gilmore 52, Kaitlyn Amacher 68, Jordan Reitz 80, Alexa Steis 81.
