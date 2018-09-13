PUNXSUTAWNEY 220,
BROOKVILLE 244,
DuBOIS 265,
RIDGWAY 288,
CURWENSVILLE 306,
BROCKWAY DNS
Punxsutawney—220
Brianna Hoover 45, Lizzie Sikora 58, Grace Aikens 58, Kylee Shoemaker 59. Others: Kiersten Riley 61, Maeve Hanley 62.
Brookville—244
Bailey Ganoe 49, Sophie Sharp 59, Regan Ganoe 66, Jenna Grant 70. Others: Rylee Kelly 76, Hanna Cline 85.
DuBois—265
Maddie Gray 52, Sarah Henninger 62, Sophia Seduski 71, Isabella Geist-Salone 80.
Ridgway—288
Laney Gilmore 51, Jordan Reitz 71, Kaitlyn Amacher 82, Alexa Steis 84.
Curwensville—306
Lauren Tozer 67, Briana Swindell 77, Jensen Duke 80, Hailey Conklin 82.
Brockway—DNS
Silvia Pisarchick 50, Sara Trunzo 68, Grace Stewart 73.
