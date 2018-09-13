ALTOONA 9,

DuBOIS 0

Score by Halves

Altoona;3;6;—;9

DuBois;0;0;—;0

Scoring Summary

First Half

A—Darrian Berkheimer (Cassie Kyle assist), 6:06

A—Lauren Kiser (Cassie Kyle assist), 6:34

A—Lauren Kiser (Darrian Berkheimer assist), 17:39

Second Half

A—Cassie Kyle (Morgan Sarver assist), 49:09

A—Morgan Sarver, 53:33

A—Cassie Kyle, 58:13

A—Rebecca Dull (Lauren Kiser assist), 76:10

A—Rebecca Dull, 76:58

A—Rebecca Dull, 77:10

Statistics

Shots: Altoona 34, DuBois 2. Saves: Altoona: 1 (Julia Lane), DuBois 19 (Emily Cherubini 9, Kara Tilson 10. Corner kicks: Altoona 2, DuBois 2.

DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2,

GRACE PREP 2

Score by Halves

Grace Prep;1;1;—;2

DCS;1;1;—;2

Scoring Summary

First Half

DCS—Rorrie Maynard.

GP—Emma Will.

Second Half

DCS—Colesy Brownlee.

GP—Emma Will.

Statistics

Shots: GP 8, DCS 19. Saves: GP 11 (Makayla Ley), DCS 4 (Emily Deitch). Corner kicks: GP: 0, DCS 4.

