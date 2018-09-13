ALTOONA 9,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Halves
Altoona;3;6;—;9
DuBois;0;0;—;0
Scoring Summary
First Half
A—Darrian Berkheimer (Cassie Kyle assist), 6:06
A—Lauren Kiser (Cassie Kyle assist), 6:34
A—Lauren Kiser (Darrian Berkheimer assist), 17:39
Second Half
A—Cassie Kyle (Morgan Sarver assist), 49:09
A—Morgan Sarver, 53:33
A—Cassie Kyle, 58:13
A—Rebecca Dull (Lauren Kiser assist), 76:10
A—Rebecca Dull, 76:58
A—Rebecca Dull, 77:10
Statistics
Shots: Altoona 34, DuBois 2. Saves: Altoona: 1 (Julia Lane), DuBois 19 (Emily Cherubini 9, Kara Tilson 10. Corner kicks: Altoona 2, DuBois 2.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2,
GRACE PREP 2
Score by Halves
Grace Prep;1;1;—;2
DCS;1;1;—;2
Scoring Summary
First Half
DCS—Rorrie Maynard.
GP—Emma Will.
Second Half
DCS—Colesy Brownlee.
GP—Emma Will.
Statistics
Shots: GP 8, DCS 19. Saves: GP 11 (Makayla Ley), DCS 4 (Emily Deitch). Corner kicks: GP: 0, DCS 4.
