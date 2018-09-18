HOLLIDAYSBURG 4,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Halves
Hollidaysburg;2;2;—;4
DuBois;0;0;—;0
Scoring Summary
First Half
H—Rita Kendziora (Sidney Pohar assist), 33:13
H—Rita Kendziora, 39:49
Second Half
H— Sidney Pohar (Paige Miller assist), 42:20
H—Paige Miller, 48:42
Statistics
Shots: Hollidaysburg 27, DuBois 3.Saves: Hollidaysburg 2 (Megan Cutshall), DuBois 12 (Emily Cherubini). Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 11, DuBois 5.
