DuBOIS 9,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Emma Coppolo, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Maggie Challingsworth, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Victoria Glatt, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Jessica Askey (D) def. Sophie Neubert, 6-0, 6-1.
5. Alex Volpe (D) def. Ellie Flynn, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Volpe/Jenna Coffey (D) def. Marley Sorg/Grace Keys, 8-1.
2. Grace Askey/Jessica Askey (D) def. Alicia Kim/Aubrey Cahilly, 8-1.
3. Lauren Milletics/Lydia Dixon (D) def. Audrey Dornisch/Gina Bush, 8-0.
4. Olivia Reid/Claire Shaffer (D) def. Destiny Fisher/Marcie Dollinger, 8-3.
ST. MARYS 7,
BRADFORD 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Lillian Baldwin, 8-0.
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Claire Heffner, 8-0.
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Olivia Angell, 8-0.
4. Isabela Ehrensberger (SM) def. Michaela Terry, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Lydia Wiest/Brooke Henry (SM) def. Baldwin/Terry, 8-3.
2. Lauren Squires/Kiley Williams (SM) def. Heffner/Angell, 8-2.
3. Breanna Marconi/Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Breanna Bernahard/Reece Norcross, 8-0.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Abby Gigliotti (P) def. Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Alex Campbell (P) def. Morgan Pirow, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Allie Doverspike (P) def. Kenzie Hook, 6-1, 6-3.
4. Liz Stello (P) def. Lily Henry, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Camden Emhoff/Taegon Ludwig (P) def. Buttery/Pirow, 8-6.
2. Madi Lorelli/Jadyn McMahan (P) def. Hook/Henry, 7-3.
3. Chloe Aul/Hannah Pearce (P) def. Margo Lindenmuth/Emily Roush, 8-1.
