DuBOIS 5, St. MARYS 4
Singles
1. Sam Hayes (SM) def. Alexis Strouse 6-1, 6-4.
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Alaina Heberling 6-3, 6-0.
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Alexa Zartman 6-2, 6-2.
4. Jessica Askey (D) def. Isabela Ehrensberger 6-1,6-7, 8-7 (Retire).
5. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Alex Volpe 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Strouse/Askey (D) def. L. Lion/D. Lion 8-4.
2. Zartman/Heberling (D) def. Lydia Wiest/Lauren Squires 8-8 (10-5).
3. Volpe/Jenna Coffey (D) def. Breanna Marconi/Rachel Fleming 8-0.
4. Grace Askey/Lauren Milletics (D) def. Kylie Williams/Lydia Ehrensberger 8-4.
