CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 3,
DuBOIS 2
Singles
1. Kendall McCLuskey (CM) def. Alexis Strouse 6-2, 6-3
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Cardina Carpenetti 7-5, 4-6, (10-6)
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Olivia Anastis 7-5, 5-7, (10-4)
Doubles
1. Natalie Brown/Kati Kuratek (CM) def. Alex Volpe/Jenna Coffey 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
2. Zoe Horton/Ella Talbot (CM) def. Grace Askey/Jenna Askey 6-4, 6-3
BROCKWAY 6,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Emma Coppolo (ECC) def. Selena Buttery 6-1, 6-0
2. Morgan Pirow (BW) def. Maggie Challingsworth 6-1, 6-4
3. Victoria Glatt (ECC) def. Kenzi Hook 6-1, 6-0
4. Sophie Neubert (ECC) def. Lily Henry 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Coppolo/Newbert (ECC) def. Buttery/Pirow 9-7
2. Marley Sorg/Grace Keyes (ECC) def. Emily Roush/Margo Lindenmuth 7-0
3. Audrey Dornish/Gina Bush (ECC) def. Hannah Zuccollotto/Megan Smiley 8-6
