ST. MARYS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
FIRST MATCH
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Anna Cristini 8-0
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Madison Amacher 8-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Chloe Trumbull 8-2
4. Isabela Ehrensberger (SM) def. Rachel Buhite 8-0
Doubles
1. Brooke Henry/Ehrensberger (SM) def. Cristini/Amacher 8-2
2. Lydia Wiest/Lauren Squires (SM) def. Trumbull/Alex Hodgdon 8-2
3. Lydia Ehrensberger/Kiley Williams (SM) def. Amber Erich/Julia Schultz 9-7
ST. MARYS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Second match
Singles
1. Hayes (SM) def. Hodgdon 8-0
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Ana Arthurs 8-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Amacher 8-0
4. Isabela Ehrensberger (SM) def. Buhite 8-0
Doubles
1. Henry/Squires (SM) def. Cristini/Amacher 8-4
2. Breana Marconi/Hannah Winseck (SM) def. Trumbull/Hodgdon 8-4
3. Rachel Fleming/Katlyn Stauffer (SM) def. Arthurs/Claire Yates 8-3
HOLLIDAYSBURG 6,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Jenée Delerme (H) def. Alexis Strouse 6-1, 6-4
2. Payton Ruggeri (H) def. Alaina Heberling 6-4, 6-2
3. Paige Jodon (H) def. Alexa Zartman 6-3, 6-1
4. Jordan Brown (H) def. Jessica Askey 6-1, 6-0
5. Alycia Auerbeck (H) def. Alex Volpe 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Strouse/Zartman (D) def. Abigail Goodman/Jenna Sheetz 9-8 (8-6)
2. Samantha Betar/Ella Jodon (H) def. Heberling/Askey 8-2
3. Volpe/Jenna Coffey (D) def. Jennifer Lasek/Lyida Liob 8-5
4. Lauren Milletics/Grace Askey (D) def. Madeline Waibel/Jocelyn Pandolph 9-8 (7-5)
