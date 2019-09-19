ST. MARYS 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti 8-2
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Allie Doverspike 8-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Liz Stello 8-0
4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Jayden McMahon 8-4
Doubles
1. Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Camden Emhoff/Hanna Pearce 8-2
2. Kiley Williams/Breanna Marconi (SM) def. Julia Smoker/Chloe Aul 8-2
3. June Chen/Katlyn Stauffer (SM) def. Hailey Smith/Baily Stello 8-3
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti 7-5, 6-4
2. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Allie Doverspike 6-0, 6-0
3. Davan Lion (SM) def. Liz Stello 6-0, 6-0
4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Jadyn McMahon 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1. Camden Emhoff/Hanna Pearce (P) def. Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming 8-6
2. Mya Klaiber/Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Madi Lorelei/Allie Meko 8-1
3. Riley Presloid/Chloe Presloid (P) def Kiley Williams/Breanna Marconi 8-4
BROCKWAY 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (B) def. Madison Amacher 8-4
2. Chloe Trumbull (JB) def. Morgan Pirow 8-3
3. Taylor Rhed (B) def. Rachel Buhite 8-0
4. Emily Roush (B) def. Alex Hodgdon 8-3
Doubles
1. Buttery/Pirow (B) def. Amacher/Buhite 8-1
2. Rhed/Hannah Zuccolotto (B) def. Trumball/Hodgdon 8-3
3. Alley Cummings/Kendal Mehalko (JB) def. Leah Trunzo/Macie Dixon 8-1