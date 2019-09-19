ST. MARYS 7,

PUNXSUTAWNEY 0

Singles

1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti 8-2

2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Allie Doverspike 8-0

3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Liz Stello 8-0

4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Jayden McMahon 8-4

Doubles

1. Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Camden Emhoff/Hanna Pearce 8-2

2. Kiley Williams/Breanna Marconi (SM) def. Julia Smoker/Chloe Aul 8-2

3. June Chen/Katlyn Stauffer (SM) def. Hailey Smith/Baily Stello 8-3

ST. MARYS 5,

PUNXSUTAWNEY 2

Singles

1. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Abby Gigliotti 7-5, 6-4

2. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Allie Doverspike 6-0, 6-0

3. Davan Lion (SM) def. Liz Stello 6-0, 6-0

4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Jadyn McMahon 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1. Camden Emhoff/Hanna Pearce (P) def. Lydia Ehrensberger/Rachel Fleming 8-6

2. Mya Klaiber/Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Madi Lorelei/Allie Meko 8-1

3. Riley Presloid/Chloe Presloid (P) def Kiley Williams/Breanna Marconi 8-4

BROCKWAY 5,

JOHNSONBURG 2

Singles

1. Selena Buttery (B) def. Madison Amacher 8-4

2. Chloe Trumbull (JB) def. Morgan Pirow 8-3

3. Taylor Rhed (B) def. Rachel Buhite 8-0

4. Emily Roush (B) def. Alex Hodgdon 8-3

Doubles

1. Buttery/Pirow (B) def. Amacher/Buhite 8-1

2. Rhed/Hannah Zuccolotto (B) def. Trumball/Hodgdon 8-3

3. Alley Cummings/Kendal Mehalko (JB) def. Leah Trunzo/Macie Dixon 8-1

