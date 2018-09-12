DuBOIS 6,
CLEARFIELD 1
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Sam Wisor, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Heberling, (D) def. Ally Gaines, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Kylie VanTassel, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Jenna Coffey (D) def. Kirstie VanTassel, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Alex Volpe-Lauren Milletics (D) def. Wisor-Ki. VanTassel, 8-0.
2. Grace Askey-Jessica Askey (D) def. Gaines-Ky. VanTassel, 8-0.
3. Stacey Houchins-Isabel Mercado (C) def. Maryclaire Maliza-Natalia Sepulveda, 10-8.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
BROCKWAY 3
Singles
1. Emma Coppolo (ECC) def. Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Maggie Challingsworth (ECC) def. Morgan Pirow, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Torie Glatt (ECC) def. Lily Henry, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Sophie Neubert (ECC) def. Emily Roush, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Pirow (BW) def. Marley Sorg/Grace Keyes, 8-4.
2. Henry-Roush (BW) def. Alicia Kim/Aubrey Cahilly, (no score avialble)
3. Hannah Zuccolotto/Megan Smiley (BW) def. Audrey Dornisch/Gina Bush, 8-6.
