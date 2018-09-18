DuBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Anna Cristini 6-0, 6-0
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Madison Amacher 6-1, 6-1
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Chloe Trumbull 6-0, 6-2
4. Alex Volpe (D) def. Rachel Buhite 7-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Cristini/Amacher (J) def. Jenna Coffey/Lauren Milletics 9-8 (7-1)
2. Jessica Askey/Grace Askey (D) def. Trumbull/Alex Hodgdon 8-2
3. Rachel Kister/Claire Shaffer (D) def. Claire Yates/Ana Arthurs 8-4
ST. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Morgan Pirow 6-0, 6-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Kenzie Hook 6-0, 6-0
4. Isabella Ehrenbürger (SM) def. Lily Henry 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Brooke Henry/Lydia Ehrensberger (SM) def. Buttery/Pirow 8-4
2. Lydia Wiest/Lauren Squires (SM) def. Hook/Henry 8-3
3. Kiley Williams/Breanna Marconi (SM) def. Megan Smiley/Emily Roush 8-2
