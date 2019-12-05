Rudy Giuliani is back in Kyiv on a mission to dig up more dirt on Democrats.
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer flew to Ukraine and met with an independent lawmaker Thursday who is pushing various unfounded theories about supposed misdeeds by Hunter Biden and Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The former New York City mayor appears in a Facebook post with Andrei Derkash, a pro-Russian lawmaker who claims to be interested in exposing corruption in Ukraine and setting up a group with American lawmakers.
Giuliani, who is already under federal criminal investigation for a campaign contributions scheme, says he is in eastern Europe to film a documentary about impeachment for the pro-Trump One America Network.
He is reportedly being shunned by Ukraine’s government and the American Embassy in Kyiv, both of which are wary of getting involved with Giuliani after his previous forays into Ukraine’s byzantine political system effectively led to the impeachment case against Trump.
He did meet Wednesday in Hungary with Yuri Lutsenko, the discredited former Ukrainian prosecutor who provided Giuliani with ammunition for his successful campaign to oust former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Meanwhile, one of Giuliani’s onetime partners, Lev Parnas, asked a judge to ease his bail conditions to allow him to leave his home during the day if he promises to stay away from airports and doesn’t try to flee.
Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested as they tried to fly to Europe on one-way tickets, are charged with funneling $325,000 in fraudulent campaign donations to a pro-Trump group.
Parnas has since switched lawyers and says he wants to cooperate with investigations into Giuliani and Trump, who he says urged them to dig up dirt on Democratic rivals.