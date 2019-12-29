Thanksgiving, Christmas — these two holidays evoke a need for many people to give special gifts to their loved ones and to reach out to friends and even strangers with acts of kindness.
It is not just individuals that feel this need to help others. Dr. Parag Parekh, an ophthalmologist and founder of ClearView Eye Consultants, has also reached out to help others through his business each year.
He has conducted a contest the last two years for veterans. He asks for nominations for veterans who would benefit from lasik surgery and selects winners from the nominations to receive free lasik surgery. This year those veterans are U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frank Mellott (retired), U.S. Force Master Sgt. Chris Bloom (retired) and U.S. Army Sgt. Clint Lauver (retired).
The wife of each of these veterans submitted a letter that provide information about their husband and why she thought he was deserving of receiving this gift of lasik surgery.
Mellott and his wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October. Her nomination was an anniversary gift to her husband, who she says has wanted to have lasik surgery for a decade but he is one who does for others not himself.
“As a native of Bellefonte, he spent 23 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy where he led high tempo, high risk operations. As a veteran of five deployments and 100 combat missions, he has over 2,300 hours in 30 different aircraft… mostly in carrier based tactical jets. He planned and led the defense suppression element in the opening airstrike of Operation Desert Storm as well as numerous missions in Operations Deny Flight, Northern Watch and Southern Watch,” she wrote in her nomination.
Mellott’s final assignment was as deputy commander of the Navy’s “only West Coast master jet base, Naval Air Station Lemoore.” The station encompasses 22,000 acres upon which a $3.2 billion facility is located. Sixteen operational squadrons, four carrier air wing staffs, more than 325 F/A 18 Hornets and more than 14,000 people call it home. Mellott, his wife said, led a staff of more than 1,400 that provided air traffic control, anti-terrorism, law enforcement, emergency management, city services and quality of life to deploying units and their families.
Mellott has several degrees in physics and engineering management and in national security studies. He is also a graduate of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.
“But he will be the first to tell you that his biggest accomplishment in life has been his role as a father to our three amazing children – Alex, Nate and Francesca,” she wrote.
This veteran has not stopped since retiring in 2009. He suffered spinal injury from the impact of carrier landings but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on the role of operations and leadership consultant. He commuted from State College for eight years to Alaska’s Northern Slope and for the past 18 months has commuted to one of the largest construction projects in the world in Kazakhstan.
He spent years away from home during his time on active duty and continues to be away from home and family for up to six months each year in his current job. “Frank’s commute overseas takes approximately 42 hours so he can live in what are often undesirable conditions as he works 18-hour days for 30 days straight in remote areas where adverse weather conditions can bring extreme heat and sand storms or bitter cold and wind. I know these conditions cause so much discomfort on his eyes when he wears his contact lenses,” his wife wrote, adding that the lasik surgery would be a quality of life improvement for her husband.
Bloom’s wife, Lea Ann Bloom, wrote of her husband, “Chris served in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 2010, at which time he retired and began his second career at Penn State, where he currently works. During his time in the Air Force and the Air National Guard, he had the opportunity to serve in many different places in the United States and beyond (Portugal and Italy). His training and service often took him away from his family for months at a time. Of particular interest was his service at the North East Air Defense Sector in New York just after 9/11. He was assigned to work there in the place of others who were called to other places to serve due to the events of 9/11. Chris’ time away from his family was necessary, but still challenging and at times sad. There were many exciting and one-time events in our children’s lives that Chris missed because of his commitment to the Air Force. And, there were far more ‘regular’ times that he was not able to be home to participate in because of the nature of his job. Our children, now nearly grown, can fully appreciate the sacrifices their father made for our family.”
Bloom has worn glasses and contacts since he was in middle school. His wife noted that he “did his time with contacts until they became too uncomfortable for him to wear for his long days at work.”
Before the surgery he was wearing glasses with progressive lenses. While Bloom had talked about having the surgery done he hesitated to spend the money on himself rather than on his family.
His wife wrote,” I would like to be able to thank Chris for the sacrifices he has made for our family and for other families in the United States by doing his part to keep our country free and safe. He is a selfless man who has worked hard his entire life and deserves to have a little windfall come his way. Our family loves him and is so very proud of his service and his dedication to us and to our country.”
The third veteran chosen to receive the surgery was written of by his wife, Angel Lauver, “Clint Lauver is the most selfless person that I know, whether it involves someone he knows or a complete stranger. When help was needed to fight for our country and freedom, Clint willingly and knowingly signed his life away to do just that. There was no guarantee by that by doing so he would make it back home.”
Lauver served more than seven years in the Army, even missing the birth of his daughter. He was deployed three times. Once to Iraq, once to Afghanistan and once to assist as Hurricane Katrina hit Haiti. He ended his career as an Army recruiter.
This veteran has also worn glasses most of his life. They get in the way of his hunting when they fog up. His wife writes,”Often times, our family has been target practicing and even hunting when Clint’s glasses fog up. This causes him to have to stop and clear them. It is important that he have clear vision to properly place a shot. You see hunting isn’t just a sport for our family, it is a means to provide us with food. Should his glasses fog at the wrong time, an unethical shot could be made, and that is not acceptable.”
He now works on a farm, which includes working on various pieces of equipment, and the glasses get in his way. The crop dust and irritants keep him from wearing contacts to work.
While he has also talked about getting the surgery for quite awhile, “other life responsibilities have always needed the funds” that could have made that dream come true.
These three veterans had their dreams answered by Parekh on November 22 when each had their Lasik surgery.